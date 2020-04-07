Local School Principal urging students to stay focused and not to listen to speculation about exams

Local leaving cert students still waiting for clarity on the state exams this Summer are being urged to stay focused and not to listen to speculation about what might happen.

That’s the advice from one local school Principal who says a fair system will be worked out for students.

Shane Hallahan of Presentation Secondary school in Kilkenny told KCLR Live earlier that the current circumstances are difficult and stressful for students especially being separated from their peers as they try to prepare.

But he says students should continue with their studies on the basis that the exams are going ahead as planned.

“You know the Department of Education will have to follow the guidelines of the Department of Health so nothing has been decided but I do know that it will be fair, I firmly believe it will be fair”.

He added “I think we have to be conscious that so many young people have worked so hard for this but sometimes the people that are making the most noise in giving out about this didn’t work as hard and I think the majority of the students who have worked hard want to see a written paper taking place”.