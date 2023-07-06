Local students urged to get their SUSI application in today before the priority deadline

The priority deadline for SUSI grants is today.

Any local student who sat their Leaving Certificate this year or plans to take up a deferred college place is being warned to get their application in by today online.

You can still apply for the third-level grants after today, but students who get their application in will be told before the exam results if they’ve qualified and can appeal if they haven’t.

Career Guidance Expert at The Carlow Academy Eoin Houlihan says it’s fairly straightforward to start the process:

“But it is easy enough in terms of going on the website and just filling out the application form. And then what SUSI will do is that they will send you information, say, right, these are the documents that we need to get.

And most of this is quite easy to get. You either get this from the local social welfare office if you’re in receipt of social welfare payment. Revenue information, your parents can log on to revenue.ie and get that.”