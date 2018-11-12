Local stylists a cut above others at Alfaparf Milano Fantastic Hairdresser Awards
ALFAPARF Milano Fantastic Junior Award Adeline Feighery, ALFAPARF Milano with Winner Kelly Hogan from RUSTIQ Salon, Co. Carlow with her model Minja MacLennan Photo Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography Copyright 2018

Three local stylists have been declared a cut above the others.

The Alfaparf Milano Fantastic Hairdresser Awards have been celebrating talent from across the country at the RDS with 10 prizes handed out.

Chloe Nolan from Vanilla Hair Design in Tullow won Fantastic Long Hair Stylist Award. The Fantastic Junior accolade went to fellow Carlovian Kelly Hogan from Rustiq Salon in Carlow while its sister outlet in Kilkenny saw Linda Morgan win Fantastic Hairdresser.

ALFAPARF Milano Fantastic Long Hair Award
Joan Jordan, ALFAPARF Milano with winner Chloe Nolan from VANILLA HAIR SALON, Carlow with her model Ashlie McHutcheon.
Photo Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography Copyright 2018

