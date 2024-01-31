Local TD calls for Carlow to expand its health services offering

A local TD has called for Carlow to get expanded health services.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor last night told the Dáil that 130,000 patients attend 12 local Injury Clinics across the country each year.

Such units can help take pressure off emergency departments and with Carlow one of the fastest growing counties it’s believed that the county could do with its own facility.

She also made a case for the extension of the part-time X-ray services at St Dympna’s Hospital and raised ambulance response times.

