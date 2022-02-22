Local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says we have to make sure we get the best for Carlow and Kilkenny

We have to make sure we get the best for Carlow and Kilkenny.

So says local Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor who admits that it is not a surprise that the South East Technological University (S.E.T.U.) will be headquartered in Waterford.

Minister Simon Harris confirmed that yesterday as he visited Waterford to make an announcement about the new Governing body. (See here).

Deputy Murnane O Connor says her focus remains on the role that our local educational facilities will have; “I know my biggest issue and I’ll highlight it again is Carlow Kilkenny and the integration of St Patrick’s College into the Technological University with Carlow IT and that’s what I’m very focused on and I know the Minister is too so I always had my priorities for Carlow Kilkenny for the investment and I think what it will bring to Carlow Kilkenny will absolutely be phenomenal”.