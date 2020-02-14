Local TD says FF and FG don’t have a mandate to exclude SF

Sinn Féin’s called on smaller parties not to do a deal with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

It’s after Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin both ruled out going into government with Sinn Féin.

Local TD Kathleen Funchion says both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael do not have a mandate to exclude Sinn Fein from Government talks.

The Sinn Fein TD, who topped the poll here locally, says the people gave her party a strong mandate to be in government…