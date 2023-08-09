Local TD says new domestic violence leave needs to be extended beyond five days a year

A Carlow Kilkenny TD says she hopes the new domestic violence paid leave can be extended beyond five days a year.

Under new legislation announced yesterday, victims of domestic violence can now take five days of leave on full pay.

Additionally, they will not need to provide their employers with proof in order to claim the leave.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says the new legislation is a great starting point but we still have a long way to go:

“We have a long way to go, but five days a year is a start and we need to look at more, but at least it’s a start and it’s an encouragement for anyone that is in a domestic violence situation that they receive this help and support.”