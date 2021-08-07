Local travel agent says you should make sure your passport’s up-to-date if travelling abroad

If you’re planning on travelling abroad, make sure your passport’s up-to-date.

A backlog of 112,000 applications is currently being processed and it’s taking more time than usual as more administration’s needed.

Tom Britton of Marble City Travel says even if your plans are not immediate, focus now on the documentation:

“f you are planning on traveling sometime in the next few months or even next year get on with getting your passport, get it sorted out.”

“Instead of doing a bit of home baking this weekend, although as things are opening up, go and sort out your passport, get it done, and then you wont be one of the 112 thousand who are possibly travelling in the next two or three weeks.”