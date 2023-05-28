Local vet warns of the impact of the hot weather on the health of our pets

We might be enjoying the warm temperatures but remember that your pets might not be.

That’s the warning from a local vet who says we need to protect animals from overheating at this time of the year.

Richard Ryan says bulldogs and pugs in particular will be struggling at the moment:

“Don’t be leaving them in the car with the hot weather, even with the windows down as the car will get too hot.

Don’t be taking them for a walk in the middle of the day. If you have a pug or a French bulldog, probably give it a break this week with no walks. If you have a normal dog, try and get it out in the evenings rather than the middle of the day.”