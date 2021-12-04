Local vintner says they’re going to ‘be hit with the stick of convenience’ with new Covid-19 restrictions

Local publican Anthony Morrison, of Christy’s Bar in Kilkenny says hospitality is going the bear the brunt of this new variant.

The Government announced new restrictions which come into effect from next Tuesday and will last into the New Year.

Nightclubs will close while all bars and restaurants, including hotels must go back to the previous regime where they have table service only, with no more than six adults per table and no multiple table bookings.

Anthony Morrison, whose also chair of the Kilkenny Vintners, says it isn’t a great outlook for his industry this Christmas, “Unfortunately we have no cause or affect for it but yet again we’re going to be hit with the stick of convenience. I mean reducing to six at a table and social distancing – these are all measures being practiced anyway but i suppose no that they are going to be enforced pre October 22nd just puts a little bit more pressure on our side as staff are now required again for table service. Most pubs had gotten to the position where people were coming to the counter getting their drink and returning to their seat.”

“Until the detail is given on Monday were not sure what is actually available to the hospitality sector,” he added.