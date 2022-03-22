KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Local win secured at top hair awards in which Carlow and Kilkenny was represented
The Republic of Ireland Hair Extension Salon / Freelancer of the Year prize is on its way to Kilkenny
Kilkenny’s picked up a win at the Great Lengths GLammies.
Lynn Knox with Streetlife Hair in the city won the Republic of Ireland Hair Extension Salon / Freelancer of the Year category at the event which took place in the UK last night.
Lynn’s colleague Edwina Hayes had also been a finalist in the hair competition while Brid Whyte of Hairology Salon on Carlow too made the shortlist.