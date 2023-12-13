Local woman hits out at lack of sufficient parking spaces at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

A local woman’s hit out at the lack of sufficient parking spaces at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Elizabeth Meehan had an appointment there on Monday morning but spent 20 minutes looking for somewhere to park up.

As she feared missing her appointment, she ended up on a green verge and part of a footpath. But says she wasn’t on a double yellow line and wasn’t blocking others.

However her vehicle was clamped and she had a bit of ordeal to get that sorted as she’d forgetton her mobile phone as she outlined on The KCLR Daily.

KCLR News has contacted the Ireland East Hospital Group, which oversees St Luke’s, for comment.

Hear Elizabeth’s conversation with our Brian Redmond in full here;