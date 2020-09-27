Local woman wants to offer hope to those experiencing fertility struggles

A Laois mother says she wants to use her past struggles with fertility to help others.

Jennifer Ryan Moran had several rounds of failed IVF before she conceived her children.

She’s now sharing her experience on her blog and podcast ‘Under the Motherhood’ to give other hopeful parents some insight.

Jennifer says she found her fertility treatment very isolating. ‘There’s no counselling services available to people going through fertility treatment. I found it lonely and isolating.” She added, ” However, writing about my journey as I was going through it helped me. I hope people will feel comforted through my blog and podcast and not feel so alone in their journey. ”