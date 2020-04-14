KCLR News
Gardai: Locals in Carlow Kilkenny compliant with COVID-10 restrictions
Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes says most locals were adhering to the guidelines over the Bank Holiday Weekend.
Local People in Carlow Kilkenny are being compliant, and are following government restrictions, according to the local Chief Superintendent.
Superindendent Hayes says that we all have to keep up our efforts for the next three weeks, even if we are starting to feel restless.
He says it’s only a small few that are breaking the rules.