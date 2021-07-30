Locals continue campaign against phone mast in South Kilkenny village

A meeting has been called for Mooncoin next week over concerns for a phone mast in the area.

Locals will gather along Chapel Street for an information evening next Friday August 6th about the proposal.

Kilkenny County council had refused to grant Eir permission for the project but were overruled by An Bord Pleanála.

Councillor Pat Dunphy told KCLR Live locals have big concerns and are determined to fight it: “It’s controversial and against the wishes of the local people”

He added “The location is totally wrong, right in the middle of a built-up area”.