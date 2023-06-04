KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Locals vunerable to COVID-19 urged to get spring booster vaccine
The HSE has put on another walk-in clinic for anyone aged 12 and up with compromised immune systems to get a spring booster vaccination
The push is still on for local people vulnerable to Covid-19 to get a booster jab.
The HSE has put on another walk-in clinic for anyone aged 12 and up with compromised immune system to get a spring booster vaccination.
You can get it at the Carlow Vaccination Centre at St Dympnas on the Old Dublin Road until 1pm.
There’s also walk-in clinics on Tuesday and Saturday next week, while there’s one at the Kilkenny Vaccination Centre in the Hebron on Thursday.