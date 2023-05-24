Locals warned to swim safely as we head to our local waterways in the hot weather

Nine people drown in Ireland every month on average.

That’s according to the Chair of Kilkenny water safety.

Temperatures are rising and expected to be in the 20s by the weekend, with locals expected to be hitting the rivers, lakes and beaches to cool down.

However, John Claffey says the water is still very cold at this time of year and cold water shock is a factor in a lot of incidents:

“The weather is going to reach up to low 20s this weekend, however the water temperature will be around 10 and 12 degrees and under 15 degrees is classed as being hypothermic, so many people will not be ready for it unless they are used to swimming all year round or wearing a wet suit.”