Location for a Ceramics Centre of Excellence confirmed in Thomastown

The former Bank of Ireland premises in Thomastown will become the new home for a Ceramics Centre of Excellence.

Kilkenny County Council has confirmed that it has purchased the former bank premises on Market Street and will now lease it to the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland for 20 years.

Cllr Peter Chap Cleere told KCLR it’s great news for the local community.

“The previous Bank of Ireland branch in Thomastown has been purchased by Kilkenny County Council and following discussions that we’ve had with the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland, the property is going to be leased out to the DCCI to become a Ceramic Centre of Excellence, which is fantastic for Thomastown and this is in addition to the new jewellery and gold smithing centre which is actually up and running already in Sessions House the old courthouse in Thomastown”