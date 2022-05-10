Location of €8.5million Lotto ticket sold in South Kilkenny still unknown and its holder has still not come forward

The location of the €8.5million winning Lotto ticket’s still unknown.

As we revealed yesterday, it was sold by a South Kilkenny outlet (see here) but exactly which one and where has yet to be confirmed by National Lottery.

The organisation has also told KCLR News this morning that the winner has yet to come forward to claim their prize. It has its winners room ready to go to greet the victor, they’ll be the first locally in-person to do.

The mystery’s created a lot of craic and banter in the area, with all wishing its holder well.