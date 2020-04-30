Taoiseach to reveal lockdown easing roadmap tomorrow

The Taoiseach has confirmed a roadmap for the easing of Coronavirus restrictions will be announced tomorrow (Friday).

He’s also set out the criteria the government be taking acount of, which includes the progress of the disease, the status of testing and contact tracing, and the impact on vulnerable groups.

Any easing of restrictions to be announced on Friday is expected to be very minimal.

Leo Varadkar says he’ll provide a plan, but we will be dealing with the virus for a long time.