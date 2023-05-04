Long-awaited cafe at Carlow attraction Duckett’s Grove to open

The long-awaited new café is set to open at Duckett’s Grove.

As had been mooted on KCLR recently, it’ll be run by familiar faces with the Graiguecullen based Lazy River Cafe taking on the contract.

Mayor Fintan Phelan said it will be welcomed by locals and tourists alike, telling KCLR News “I’m delighted to be able to report that the Lazy River Cafe, David Cowman from there, they’re going to be the new proprietors of the cafe at Duckett’s Grove and certainly anybody that’s been to the Lazy River Cafe in Graiguecullen knows that the standard of food, the standard of coffee, the standard they provide in Lazy River is second to none”.

It’s understood it will open next week.