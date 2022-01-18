Long-awaited repair to railings finally underway at Carlow Courthouse

Work to restore the railings at Carlow Courthouse has finally started.

It’s an issue that has been raised time and again by locals and elected members in the town

Councillor Fergal Browne is one who has regularly hit out over their poor state of repair.

He told KCLR Live earlier today that he is delighted the works have started now and says the job will be done in stages by the contractors from Armagh:

“There’s 60 sections in the railings at Carlow Courthouse and they’re working on 10 sections currently”

Councillor Browne says the contractors should be able to determine from that how long it might take and how much it will cost:

“That’ll allow them to ascertain the amount of the work involved and the cost of the work involved with a view to completing the entire project. So look it, we’re at the start line at least”