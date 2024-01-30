Lots of Kilkenny interest in today’s Gold Medal Awards but no Carlow entry

Finalists in the Gold Medal Awards will find out today if they’ve been successful.

The event which celebrates the hotel and catering industry takes place at the Galmont Hotel and Spa in Galway.

Six Kilkenny venues have been them secured 22 nods across the 32 categories with all then in the running too for three other overall prizes under Innovative Supplier, Favourite Place to Stay and Supreme Winner.

But Carlow has no listings for this year’s event.

Lyrath Estate Hotel’s the local leader with nominations in six sections followed by Mount Juliet Estate (five), Pembroke Kilkenny Hotel (four), Newpark Hotel (three) with two each for Hibernian Hotel and Langton House Hotel.

They’re listed in the following categories;

Five Star Resort: Lyrath Estate & Mount Juliet Estate

Five Star Hotel Spa: Lyrath Estate

Hotel Breakfast: Lyrath Estate & Pembroke Hotel

City Hotel: Hibernian Hotel & Pembroke Hotel Kilkenny

Five Star Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant: Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Estate

Five Star Hotel Casual Dining: Lyrath Estate

Hotel Casual Dining: Hibernian Kilkenny Hotel

Menu Provenance: Pembroke Kilkenny Hotel

Guest Experience: Mount Juliet Estate

Afternoon Tea: Langton House Hotel

Small Wedding Hotel (100 people or less): Langton House Hotel

Grand Wedding Hotel (101 people or more): Mount Juliet Estate & Newpark Hotel

Castle & Heritage Wedding Excellence: Lyrath Estate

Four Star Resort: Newpark Hotel

Family Friendly Hotel: Newpark Hotel

Five Star Chef of the Year: Ben Davis at Lyrath Estate and Andy Nolan at Mount Juliet Estate

Chef of the Year: Ken Harker at the Pembroke

See who they’re all up against here