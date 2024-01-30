Lots of Kilkenny interest in today’s Gold Medal Awards but no Carlow entry
There are 32 categories with three overall awards to be handed out as well
Finalists in the Gold Medal Awards will find out today if they’ve been successful.
The event which celebrates the hotel and catering industry takes place at the Galmont Hotel and Spa in Galway.
Six Kilkenny venues have been them secured 22 nods across the 32 categories with all then in the running too for three other overall prizes under Innovative Supplier, Favourite Place to Stay and Supreme Winner.
But Carlow has no listings for this year’s event.
Lyrath Estate Hotel’s the local leader with nominations in six sections followed by Mount Juliet Estate (five), Pembroke Kilkenny Hotel (four), Newpark Hotel (three) with two each for Hibernian Hotel and Langton House Hotel.
They’re listed in the following categories;
Five Star Resort: Lyrath Estate & Mount Juliet Estate
Five Star Hotel Spa: Lyrath Estate
Hotel Breakfast: Lyrath Estate & Pembroke Hotel
City Hotel: Hibernian Hotel & Pembroke Hotel Kilkenny
Five Star Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant: Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Estate
Five Star Hotel Casual Dining: Lyrath Estate
Hotel Casual Dining: Hibernian Kilkenny Hotel
Menu Provenance: Pembroke Kilkenny Hotel
Guest Experience: Mount Juliet Estate
Afternoon Tea: Langton House Hotel
Small Wedding Hotel (100 people or less): Langton House Hotel
Grand Wedding Hotel (101 people or more): Mount Juliet Estate & Newpark Hotel
Castle & Heritage Wedding Excellence: Lyrath Estate
Four Star Resort: Newpark Hotel
Family Friendly Hotel: Newpark Hotel
Five Star Chef of the Year: Ben Davis at Lyrath Estate and Andy Nolan at Mount Juliet Estate
Chef of the Year: Ken Harker at the Pembroke
