Lotto players in Ballon urged to check their tickets following a €94,772 win

There has been further lottery success in the locality this weekend – this time in Ballon, Co Carlow.

Lotto ticket holders in the village are being urged to check their tickets carefully after a player, who purchased their ticket in McAssey’s Foodmarket, won €94,772 in Saturday night’s draw.

The winning ticket matched five numbers and the bonus, and was purchased on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers were 20, 26, 29, 41, 42, 45 and the bonus ball was 01.

Shop owner Michael McAssey said “There is certainly going to be a lot of excitement around the village today! I was delighted to hear that one of our customers was the biggest winner of the night last night – what a title to hold. As soon as news spreads, I’m sure the whole town will be eager to check their tickets to see if they have the golden one worth over €94,000.”