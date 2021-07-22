Lotto ticket sold in Laois wins €97,758 in the midweek jackpot

If you bought a Lotto ticket in County Laois recently advice is to check the numbers.

The national lottery has confirmed that one person has won €97,758 in the midweek play, narrowly missing out on the almost €7million jackpot having matched five numbers and the bonus.

Players in the area are being urged to check their tickets carefully – the lucky piece of paper was for a quick pick sold yesterday at SuperValu, Parkside on the Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise.

The winning numbers were: 20, 24, 27, 32, 39, 43 and the bonus was 25.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.