Lotto Winner Located: €8.5 million ticket sold in Mooncoin finally claimed!

The hunt for brand new millionaire came to a head this morning as Fran Whearty, Communications Officer at National Lottery, announced on KCLR LIVE that a Kilkenny lotto player had come forward with a ticket worth €8.5 million yesterday, Monday.

Details of the winner have yet to be revealed and whether the ticket was won by a a syndicate or single winner is still currently unknown.

The ticket that was sold in Blanchfield Centra Mooncoin which struck gold for the second time in two years after the shop sold a ticket worth €6.8 million in December of 2019.