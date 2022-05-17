Catch UpKCLR LiveKCLR Live

Lotto Winner Located: €8.5 million ticket sold in Mooncoin finally claimed!

€8,508,720 won by a Kilkenny lotto player has been claimed.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario17/05/2022
KCLR's Sinéad Burke interviews Fran Whearty from Kilkenny who works for the National Lottery

The hunt for brand new millionaire came to a head this morning as Fran Whearty, Communications Officer at National Lottery, announced on KCLR LIVE that a Kilkenny lotto player had come forward with a ticket worth €8.5 million yesterday, Monday.

Details of the winner have yet to be revealed and whether the ticket was won by a a syndicate or single winner is still currently unknown.

The ticket that was sold in Blanchfield Centra Mooncoin which struck gold for the second time in two years after the shop sold a ticket worth €6.8 million in December of 2019.

 

 

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario17/05/2022