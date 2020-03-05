Kilkenny students deemed to have had ‘low risk contact’ with COVID-19 case

Students at Colaiste Eamon Ris in Callan have had a low risk contact with a case of Covid-19.

A text message has been sent to parents this morning to confirm the low level contact but to say it’s still safe for them to continue going to school.

A group that recently came back from Italy have been deemed to have had only casual contact during their travels.

It’s not enough for them to be even to be tested for the Covid-19 virus.

The advice from the HSE is that all students and staff linked with this trip should be safe to return to school as normal.