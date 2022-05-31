St Luke’s General for Carlow Kilkenny in top five most overcrowded hospitals for May

St Luke’s General for Carlow Kilkenny is in the top five most overcrowded hospitals in the country over the past month.

The local hospital had 637 patients left on trolleys waiting for a bed in May according to the figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organization.

That made it the fourth worst in the country behind UL, CUH, Sligo and Galway.

There were 32 patients with no bed on Tuesday according to the latest INMO trolley watch report.