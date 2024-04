Lyra’s Kilkenny gig was quick to sell out.

She’s performing Ballykeffee Amphitheatre on the 27th of July – tickets went on sale this morning and, as expected, were snapped up fast, within 30minutes.

Now, a second local date’s been added with the Cork star now set to also perform there the night before, the 26th of July.

Tickets for this event will be available shortly – stay tuned to KCLR.