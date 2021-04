The long-awaited M7 bypass of Sallins in Co. Kildare opens this morning.

It’s the final part of a 110 million euro project, widening the motorway to three lanes between Naas and Newbridge, and adding access on to the Naas ring road.

Kildare County Council says the bypass will provide greater accessibility to and from the M7 to Naas, Sallins and the surrounding areas.