The Customer Experience Awards took place on Wednesday the 25th of October at Dublin’s Conrad Hotel. The Customer Experience Awards are a prestigious event that is dedicated to honouring businesses and individuals who have truly made a difference in the lives of their customers and recognise those that go above and beyond to deliver outstanding experiences. These awards shine a spotlight on those who have not only met but exceeded expectations, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to putting customers first.

MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre scooped two awards on the night: the ‘Best Use of Training & Development Strategies for Teams’ award and the national ‘Shopping Destination of the Year’ Award.

Marion Acreman, Centre Manager at MacDonagh Junction describes the accolades as “an amazing achievement and a testament to the hard work of the entire staff team, who are empowered to consistently go that extra mile for their customers. Customer service lies at the core here at MacDonagh Junction and we are so proud to provide a welcoming and inclusive space for all of our customers. Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this journey and shared a vote for the Centre”.

At the heart of every successful organisation lies a commitment to exceptional customer care and MacDonagh Junction focus their attention to the customer journey in everything they do. Some of the innovative services that MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre have introduced include their Age Friendly Discount Club every Wednesday Morning, their Autism Friendly Hours every Sunday afternoon and their family services including baby feeding suite, height adjustable changing bench, play castle and free heritage tours of the Kilkenny Famine Experience. The Centre also delivers dedicated training programmes that include hidden disability, age friendly business accreditation, dementia awareness, customer service, safety systems and suicide prevention on top of their regular research into continuous improvement and ongoing industry compliance training.