Mainly positive feedback to recent installation on Éire Óg roundabout according to Carlow Mayor Fintan Phelan

The Mayor of Carlow says he has had mostly positive feedback about a recent installation on the Eire Og roundabout in the town.

Locals seem to have mixed feelings about the work that’s happened there with some raising concerns about the obstructed view and others expressing their thoughts that the money could have been better spent.

But Mayor Fintan Phelan clarified on KCLR Live earlier that specific funding for biodiversity and awareness was granted for the project; “Yes, the council would receive specific departmental funding for biodiversity awareness and improvement and it has to be spent on that so this is coming from departmental level and then it’s up to the council to decide on what they’d like to do and I think Carlow Municipal Council and the Municipal District engineering office have come up with some very innovative ideas over the coming months to try and improve both biodiversity but also the public realm and I think the Eire Og roundabout does just that”.