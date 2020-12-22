Mairead Parker Byrne of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home

It has been said that “how a society treats its most vulnerable is always the measure of its humanity”.

Since Covid-19 restrictions were imposed in March, it is our vulnerable who have suffered most.

Our friends at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home have worked tirelessly through the pandemic under incredibly difficult circumstances.

We’ve brought you stories from some of the residents who shared snippets of their remarkable lives with us over the last few weeks here on KCLR Live.

This morning on KCLR Live, Mairead Parker Byrne had a heartfelt conversation with Eimear about a widespread outbreak of Covid19 at the home, how residents and staff are faring at this difficult time and sings a song in tribute to her charges.

Listen back here: