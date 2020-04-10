Major Garda operation in place across Carlow and Kilkenny to keep people at home over Easter weekend

A major Garda operation is already in place around Carlow and Kilkenny in a bid to keep people at home over the Easter weekend.

Operation Fanacht will see checkpoints on roads all over the two counties, on local country roads as well as the main routes.

Anyone who’s not on an essential journey will be told to go home but could face arrest if they don’t listen.

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Anthony Farrell says they want to see fewer people – not more – on the roads this weekend.

He said “Certainly with bank holiday weekend, traditionally we’d have more people on the roads, thankfully it’s important to acknowledge that the vast majority of people are adhering to government guidelines, but there is a certain cohort that are still deciding to go against that and really they’re putting others at risk and what we are trying to do is protect public safety, if your journey is not essential, please stay at home:.