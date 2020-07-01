Carlow-Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan appointed Junior Minister

Carlow-Kilkenny will have at least one Junior Minister in the new government after Malcolm Noonan has been rewarded with one of the three Green Party spots.

He will serve as the Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform in the Housing Department.

The other Green Party Junior Ministers are reported to be: Joe O’Brien (Dublin Fingal) as Community (Dept. Soc-Prot) and Ossian Smyth (Dún Laoghaire) in Dept. of Public Expenditure.