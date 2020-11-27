Flying Tumbler
Man in his 40s injured after crashing his bike into a parked truck

Incident has been cleared after it happened about 2 o'clock on the Kilkenny ring road near the Castlecomer roundabout

27/11/2020

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after his bicycle crashed into a parked truck in Kilkenny this afternoon.

It happened about 2 o’clock on the Kilkenny ring road near the Castlecomer roundabout and did cause traffic delays for a time.

The incident has since been cleared an traffic is moving freely again.

The cyclist is being treated at St Luke’s Hospital but Gardai say his injuries are not serious.

