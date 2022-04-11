Man (60’s) arrested following Saturday nights armed robbery in Carlow

A man in his 60’s has been arrested following an armed robbery in Carlow at the weekend.

Staff at a business premises in Pollerton were threatened with a gun before a masked man fled with a significant sum of cash.

It happened at around 9pm on Saturday night.

No-body was physically hurt in the incident.

In a follow up search on Sunday, a property in Carlow Town was searched under warrant.

A firearm and quantity of cash was recovered.

A man was arrested and is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.