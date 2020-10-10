Man airlifted to Dublin hospital following Co Kilkenny crash

One man’s been airlifted to a Dublin hospital following what gardai say was a two vehicle collision in Thomastown this afternoon.

Shortly after 1pm a moving vehicle hit a stationary one in the Jerpoint area.

Gardai & other emergency services personnel had to enter a field to access the injured man who’s in his fifties.

He was medically evacuated by helicopter to Tallaght hospital with injuries to his back, the extent of which are as yet unknown.

Anybody who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact their local garda station.