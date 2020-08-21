Man and two children have been killed after a car entered the water in Co. Donegal

A man and two children have been killed in a crash in Co. Donegal.

It happened at around 10.20pm last night when a car was travelling from Muff towards Quigley’s Point when the driver lost control and the vehicle, skidded across the road and plunged into Lough Foyle.

The 49 year old male driver and two rear passengers a boy aged 14 and a 6 year old girl were killed.

A 45 year old woman managed to escape the vehicle and sought help.

The bodies of the two males and one female were subsequently taken from the water and removed to Letterkenny University Hospital Mortuary, where post mortems will take place in due course.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road from Muff towards Quigleys’s Point between 10pm and 10.30pm last night, or anyone who may have had sighting of a Black Mitsubishi ASX registration number, 11 DL 1566 in the area to come forward.