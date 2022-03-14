Man arraigned in connection with death of Gerry Nolan in Castlecomer almost 16 years ago

A man has admitted killing 44-year-old Gerry Nolan in Co Kilkenny almost sixteen years ago.

Mr Nolan died in a fire in his mobile home in Castlecomer on July 24th 2006, but it took almost ten years for his case to be upgraded to a murder investigation.

Martin Kelly, of Church Avenue in Castlecomer, was charged with his murder in 2020 and he was arraigned this morning.

He pleaded NOT guilty to the murder of Mr Nolan but guilty to his manslaughter, and his plea was accepted by the DPP.

His sentence hearing will take place on June 20th.