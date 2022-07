A man has been arrested after an apparent criminal damage spree in Carlow late last night.

At least four cars were damaged in the incident which happened at about 11pm.

KCLR understand that all the vehicles were parked outside neighboring houses in The Laurels area on the Tullow Road.

A man is his 20s was arrested a short time later in the vicinity.

He remains in Garda custody at the station in Carlow town.