Man arrested after drugs, cash and more seized from a Co Wicklow premises
Gardaí say investigations continue
A man’s been arrested following the seizure of drugs and cash in Wicklow.
Under Operation Tara, €39,000 worth of methamphetamine and cannabis, about €37,000 in cash with drug paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones were seized by Gardaí from a premises in Bray.
A man, aged in his thirties, was arrested at the scene and is being detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.