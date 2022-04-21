Man arrested after drugs, cash and more seized from a Co Wicklow premises

A man’s been arrested following the seizure of drugs and cash in Wicklow.

Under Operation Tara, €39,000 worth of methamphetamine and cannabis, about €37,000 in cash with drug paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones were seized by Gardaí from a premises in Bray.

A man, aged in his thirties, was arrested at the scene and is being detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.