Man Arrested After Major Drugs Seizure During Routine Traffic Stop on M9

A man in his 40s is in custody in Carlow garda station tonight after he was arrested today following a drugs seizure during a routine traffic stop.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of €800,000 was discovered by officers at the checkpoint on the M9 motorway between junction four and five near Ardnehue.

Gardai arrested the man at around 5.40pm and he was taken to Carlow garda station where he is being held under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

Gardai confirmed to KCLR News that the van was travelling south along the M9 when it was stopped and searched at a garda checkpoint.

It’s understood the man was alone in the vehicle. Investigations are continuing.