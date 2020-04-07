KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Man arrested after €51,000 worth of cocaine seized on Kilkenny/Waterford border
The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested and was taken for questioning to Waterford Garda station
A man’s been arrested after €51,000 euro worth of drugs was seized on the Kilkenny/ Waterford border.
It followed a search in Grannagh junction at about 11.30pm last night, when gardai stopped and searched a car and found the cocaine.
