KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Man arrested after trying to set Gardaí on fire in Kildare last night

The GRA President says it's a very disturbing and traumatic incident

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 11/05/2021
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)

A man in his twenties has been arrested after trying to set gardai on fire in Kildare.

It happened in Newbridge Garda Station at 9pm last night, when a man entered the public office.

He began to spray suspected petrol on himself and at least two gardai, but was restrained as he attempted to light the liquid.

Frank Thornton, the president of the Garda Representative Association, says it’s a very disturbing and traumatic incident.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 11/05/2021