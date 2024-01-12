Man arrested after two car RTC in Carlow Town yesterday

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a two car collision that occured around 6.30pm yesterday evening on the William Dargan Road in Carlow Town.

One person was arrested for drug driving at the scene of the crash while another was taken to St Lukes general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny for minor injuries.

Carlow Gardai are appealing for witnesses or those who may have dash cam footage to contact them at at station.