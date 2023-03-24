Man arrested after cannabis seizure in Waterford

A man’s been arrested after a drugs seizure in County Waterford worth over €100,000.

Revenue officers discovered 5.3 kilos of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of over €106,000 with the help of Gardaí today.

This seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is being held at a Garda station in the county.