Man arrested following €8,000 drug seizure in Kilkenny City

One arrest’s been made following a drugs seizure in Kilkenny City over the weekend.

Kilkenny Gardaí stopped and searched a male in the Butts area and found about €8,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis in his possession.

He was arrested and detained under the Criminal Justice Act and later charged and will appear at Kilkenny District Court.

Gardai are asking if you see or hear anything you believe may be connected to drug use or dealing in your area you can make contact with our dedicated phone number to report it on 0877904885.