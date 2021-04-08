Man arrested following last evening’s stabbing incident in County Kildare

A man’s been arrested following a stabbing incident in County Kildare last evening.

Gardaí attended at Thomas Street, Newbridge at about 7:30pm where a man in his thirties was discovered with an apparent stab wound. He was treated at the scene by Gardaí and paramedics before being removed by ambulance to Hospital.

He is currently receiving treatment in St James’s Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious but stable.

Another man, also aged in his thirties was arrested in the Newbridge area and is detained under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Newbridge Garda Station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

The scene was preserved overnight and will be examined by local scenes of crime officers this morning.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage (including dashcam) from the Main Street / Thomas Street area of Newbridge at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station (045) 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.