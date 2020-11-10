Man arrested following last night’s suspected hit and run in Co Kildare

A man’s been arrested in connection with the suspected fatal hit and run traffic collision in Co Kildare last evening (Monday, 9th November).

A woman died following the incident (read about that here).

This evening Gardaí have confirmed that a man, aged in his fifties, has been arrested and is being detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations continue and anybody who may have been a witness or who may have camera/dashcam footage is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045-431212, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.